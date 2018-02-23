Ohio governor waiting for gun law recommendations from 2nd amendment group

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – With calls for stricter gun laws following the Florida school shooting, Ohio Governor John Kasich is taking some action.

The governor says a group that has strong second amendment feelings has been meeting to look at changes to Ohio’s gun laws. He says members in the group agree there should be some limits and will be giving him recommendations soon.

As for President Donald Trump’s suggestion to arm teachers in schools, Kasich is okay with it but says it’s not the final answer.

“If there are teachers who say, ‘Look, I want to volunteer. I want to protect kids in the school.’ I am fine with that. But, that is not the final answer by any stretch,” Kasich said.

Kasich says the group will meet again on Wednesday. He hopes to have recommendations soon to give to Ohio’s lawmakers.

