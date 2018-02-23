Ohio governor waiting for gun law recommendations from 2nd amendment group

The governor says a group that has strong second amendment feelings has been meeting to look at changes to Ohio's gun laws

By Published:
Ohio Gov. John Kasich speaks at the Regional Judicial Opioid Initiative opening summit, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2016, in Cincinnati. Accidental drug overdoses killed 3,050 people in Ohio last year, an average of eight per day, as deaths blamed on the powerful painkiller fentanyl again rose sharply and pushed the total overdose fatalities to a record high, the state reported Thursday.
(AP Photo/John Minchillo)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – With calls for stricter gun laws following the Florida school shooting, Ohio Governor John Kasich is taking some action.

The governor says a group that has strong second amendment feelings has been meeting to look at changes to Ohio’s gun laws. He says members in the group agree there should be some limits and will be giving him recommendations soon.

As for President Donald Trump’s suggestion to arm teachers in schools, Kasich is okay with it but says it’s not the final answer.

“If there are teachers who say, ‘Look, I want to volunteer. I want to protect kids in the school.’ I am fine with that. But, that is not the final answer by any stretch,” Kasich said.

Kasich says the group will meet again on Wednesday. He hopes to have recommendations soon to give to Ohio’s lawmakers.

