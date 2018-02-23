Patsy L. Gonzalez Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Patsy L. Gonzalez, 75, a lifelong resident of the area, passed away Friday, February 23, 2018 at the Salem Regional Medical Center, where she had been a patient.

Patsy was born March 3, 1942 in Hanoverton, Ohio, daughter of the late Leon and Ethel Allison VanHorn.

She graduated from Fairfield School and went on to earn her LPN at Hanna Mullins Nursing School in Salem.

She was employed at the former Salem City Hospital for many years.

When not working, Patsy enjoyed being a Scout Mother for Troop 70 for 27 years, her weekly game of Rummikub with her sisters, reading, puzzles and cooking for her family.

Patsy is survived by her husband of 55 years, Benny Gonzalez; son, Benjamin (Theresa) Gonzalez of Bridgeport, West Virginia; daughter, Shannon (Robert) Marra of Summitville, Ohio; three brothers, Herb (Dawn) VanHorn, Tom (Betty) VanHorn and Tim (Ruth) VanHorn; two sisters, Ellen (Randall) Taylor and Gwen VanHorn; five grandchildren, Michaela Sexton, Casey Gonzalez, Emily Walker, Robbie Marra and Nicholas Marra; two great-grandchildren, Carter and Riley Sexton, as well as, a special niece and nephew, Darren Taylor and Cindy McHugh.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Ruth DeLand, Violet McDevitt, JoAnne Bartholow and a grandchild, Abby Walker.

The family will have a celebration of her life at a later date to be announced.

Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine is in charge of arrangements.