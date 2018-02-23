Paul Homa Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Paul Homa, 86, of Warren, passed away peacefully Friday, February 23, 2018 at his home.

He was born April 26, 1931 in Cairnbrook, Pennsylvania, the son of Metro and Anna (Duvall) Homa.

A Korean War veteran of the U.S. Army, Paul worked for WCI Steel before retiring.

He was a member of St. Michael’s Byzantine Catholic Church in Newton Falls and enjoyed jigsaw puzzles and wildlife.

Fond memories of Paul live on with his three sons, Paul Richard (Marilyn) of Warren, David Alan of Strongsville and Douglas John (Vicki) Homa of Burleson, Texas; one daughter, Lori Ann (John) Nadzan of Strongsville; seven grandchildren, Michelle (Jason) Cavell, Natalie Homa, Jarrod and Justin Nadzan and Eric, Lauren, and Lindsey Homa and one great-grandchild, Benjamin Cavell.

His beloved wife, Mildred Pauline Marcinko Homa, whom he married July 19, 1952, preceded him in death less than 48 hours prior to his passing.

Private services for Paul and Mildred will be conducted at the same time.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to MVI Hospice 4891 Belmont Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44505.

Arrangements handled by Staton Borowski Funeral Home.