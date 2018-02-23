Paul Martin Clark Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania – Paul Martin Clark, 60, of 103 10th Street, Greenville, (Pymatuning Township), Pennsylvania, passed away at 8:35 a.m. on Friday, February 23, 2018 at The Grove at Greenville.

He was born in Greenville, Pennsylvania on January 15, 1958 to the late, John Richard and Dorothy Agnes (Kelly) Clark.

Paul was a member of Word of Life Christian Center in Greenville.

He served in the United States Army.

Paul attended Greenville High School and received his nursing license from the Mercer County Career Center.

He worked as an LPN at Orchard Manor in Grove City for many years.

Paul loved spending time with his grandchildren, hunting and fishing. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather with a big heart and a nickname for everybody.

Paul is survived by his wife at home, April L. (Smith) Clark. They were married on July 7, 2001. Also surviving are six children, Amiee Clark of Newton Falls, Ohio, Andrew Clark and his wife, Jammie, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, Sheena Artman and her companion, David Schuster, of Greenville, Pennsylvania, Crystal Artman of Greenville, Pennsylvania, Dyan Clark and her companion, Kevin Walters, of New Wilmington, Pennsylvania and Jared Neve of North Carolina; seven grandchildren, Khloe Wright, Maci Walters, Kamilla Walters, Cameron Clark, Chandler Temple, Brantley Schuster and Nash Walters; one sister, Nancy Mott and her husband, George, of Dayton, Ohio and one brother, Dennis Clark of Virginia.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant sister.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Messages of sympathy, stories, and photos can be shared at www.osborne-williams.com.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Osborne-Williams Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Avenue, Greenville, PA 16125.

