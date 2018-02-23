Police: Suspected drunk driver crashed through Glenwood sign

The crash happened at Glenwood Avenue and Midlothian Boulevard around 1 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say a suspected drunk driver crashed through the Glenwood Corridor sign on Friday afternoon.

The crash happened at Glenwood Avenue and Midlothian Boulevard around 1 p.m.

The driver wasn’t seriously injured, and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

After hitting the sign, the vehicle crossed Midlothian Boulevard and kept going until it came to a stop in the front yard of a Youngstown house.

Police planned to perform a blood alcohol test to determine if he was under the influence.

