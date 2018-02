BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police arrested a 14-year-old Boardman high school student Thursday and charged him with inducing panic.

Police say the student talked to someone about “bringing a gun to school and shooting a bunch of people.”

The school’s resource officer followed up on the report and arrested the student Thursday afternoon.

Police say the student admitted to school officials he said those things, but he said he wouldn’t actually do it.