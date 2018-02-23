Tracy L. Mellott Obituary

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania – Tracy L. Mellott, of West Middlesex, passed away peacefully at 9:47 p.m. Friday, February 23, 2018 in St. Elizabeth Hospital, Youngstown. She was 52.

Ms. Mellott was born October 18, 1965 in Sharon, a daughter of Howard “Thomas” and Janet “Mickey” (Reffner) Mellott.

She was a lifelong area resident and a 1987 graduate of Hickory High School, Hermitage.

Tracy was a member of Sharon Baptist Church, Hermitage, where she enjoyed attending Sunday School classes.

She loved all things Mickey Mouse, particularly the movies and clothing. Tracy enjoyed watching sports on television, always cheering for the team wearing a white uniform, regardless of the sport being played or the city in which the team is located.

She was loved by her family and anyone who was lucky enough to meet her and she loved everyone right back. Everyone always said her smile and laugh were infectious and brightened their day.

Surviving are her mother, Mickey Mellott, West Middlesex; three sisters, Loretta (Tom) Johnson, Mercer, Rose Mary (Thomas) Morris, with whom she made her home, West Middlesex and Laurie (Kevin) Mulhall, Texas; two brothers, Howard T. Mellott, Jr. and Martin (Pamela) Mellott, all Hermitage and many nieces and nephews.

Tracy was preceded in death by her father; a sister-in-law, Sandy Mellott; a brother-in-law, John Gongloff and a niece, Theresa Mellott.

Calling hours will be 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Monday, February 26 in Sharon Baptist Church, 1531 George Street, Hermitage.

Funeral service will be 12:00 Noon on Monday, February 26 in the church, with Rev. Randy Emmorey, pastor, officiating.

Interment will be held at America’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

Funeral arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.