Video: Tracking lighter rain this afternoon

Rain tapers off this afternoon. Highs today will push into the upper 50’s.

Rain will return Saturday and continue into Saturday night and Sunday morning. Heavy rain is possible. The risk for a thunderstorm will stay in the forecast through early Sunday.

Better weather moving in next week with more sunshine and a dry stretch of days.

Storm Team 27 is Keeping a Close watch on local streams and rivers for flooding.

