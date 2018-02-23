Watching river levels and tracking more rain for the weekend

SEE THE ABOVE VIDEO FOR THE LATEST WEATHER UPDATE

Unsettled weather into the weekend with rain showers and the risk for thunder. Rain will become heavy in spots through Saturday night and into early Sunday morning. We are watching local streams and rivers for potential flooding. See the links below for the most updated view of current river levels and forecasts.

After a wet weekend, our weather will improve into the first half of the week as sunshine returns with dry weather. Temperatures will be above normal. Tracking another storm later in the week that will bring rain Thursday and some snow by Friday.

Storm Team 27 is Keeping a Close watch on local streams and rivers for flooding.

BELOW ARE THE LATEST RIVER AND STREAM READINGS & FORECASTS

Mahoning River:

Leavittsburg

Warren

Youngstown

Ohio River:

East Liverpool

Wellsville

New Cumberland

Eagle Creek:

Phalanx Station

