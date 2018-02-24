A. Virginia Lambert Obituary

BUTLER, Pennsylvania – A. Virginia Lambert, age 86, of Butler, Pennsylvania and formerly of S. Mercer Street, Greenville, passed away Saturday morning, February 24, 2018 in Butler.

She was born in New Castle, Pennsylvania on April 23, 1931 to Ellis “Clair” and Laura (Gilliland) Rodawalt.

She had attended Hermitage Schools and had been employed in the housekeeping department of St. Paul’s.

She was of the Protestant faith and she enjoyed refinishing furniture, attending garage sales and shopping.

On August 18, 1949 she married John E. Lambert, Sr., he passed away January 13, 2008.

Surviving are two daughters, Susan Gregory and her husband, James and Karen Hillwig and her husband, Walt, all of Butler; a son, John E. Lambert, Jr. and his wife, Pat of Orlando, Florida; five grandchildren, Rachel Ockree, Matthew Solla, Jennifer Solla, Jessica Mason and Nicole Lambert and seven great-grandchildren, Natalie Solla, Madelyn Ockree, John Mason, Jayden Leavell, Miyah Cole, Mariah Cole and Elijah Cole.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband and four brothers, Ernie Rodawalt, Kenneth Rodawalt, Glenn Rodawalt and Donald Rodawalt.

A memorial service will be held Friday, March 9, 2018, 1:00 p.m. at Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville, Rev. David A. Dobi, officiating Pastor of First Presbyterian Church, Greenville.

Memorial contributions may be made to Concordia Hospice, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, PA 16023.

A television tribute will air Thursday, March 1 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.



