Albert “Al” Martini, Jr. Obituary

HOWLAND, Ohio – Albert “Al” Martini, Jr., 78, of Howland, entered eternal rest peacefully with his wife at his side on Saturday, February 24, 2018 at 1:09 p.m. in his home, under the comforting care of hospice.

Al was born on May 14, 1939 in Warren, the son of the late Albert and Catherine Vitello Martini, Sr. and was a lifelong area resident.

A 1957 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School, Al was a veteran of the United States Army Reserves.

He started working as a barber with his uncle Perry in Warren. He then became partners and owned with a good friend the Classic Barber Shop on East Market Street in Warren for eight years. For over 31 years, Al was a general laborer with Packard Electric and retired in 1999.

Most know Al as a well-known area musician, specializing in his special sound on the sax. Over the years, he was associated with many bands such as Variety Aces, Allen and the Quadells, U.S. Males, Concept J. Bee Trio, Sterle Holbrook and the Drifters and Bill Cessna Combo. For 28 years, Al played sax for the Bob Trucola Orchestra. He also played for Eddie Vallus Band II and Mike Roncone. Al’s musical career and talent on the saxophone spanned over 50 years. Al enjoyed music and was always grateful for the many happy years and many friends he met in his musical career.

He loved to play golf.

Al was of the Catholic faith and a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Warren.

Al was a devoted husband and father. He was married on May 22, 1965 to the former, Marian A. D’Andrea and they have been married for 52 wonderful years and shared the love of four children, Pamela Martini of Charleston, South Carolina, Michael Martini (Christine) of McDonald, Steven (Marnie) Martini of Howland and Matthew (Candice) Martini of Columbus and two grandchildren, Tyler Martini and Amber Lamb. Al is also survived by a brother, Randall (Libby) Martini of Howland; two sisters, Rochelle Davidson of Warren and Virginia “Ginny” (Angelo) Lucarelli of Howland; two sisters-in-law, Carmella Hicks of Cortland and Judy (Virgil) Nicastro of Girard and by many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may call on Wednesday, February 28 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Sinchak and Kaszowski Funeral Home, 727 East Market Street, Warren and again on Thursday, March 1 from 8:30 – 9:30 a.m. in the funeral home.

A Mass of Christian Burial, with Fr. Craig A. McHenry officiating, will be offered at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 1 in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish-St. James Catholic Church, preceded by closing prayers to be recited at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 1 in the funeral home prior to leaving for the church.

Entombment will take place in All Souls Cemetery in Cortland.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions take the form of donations in Al’s name to Hospice of the Valley, 5000 East Market Street, Warren, Ohio 44484.

Al’s family would like to offer a special thank you to Dr. Orr and all the staff at the Warren Dialysis Center for the care they gave to Al and for Hospice of the Valley for allowing Al to remain in the peace and comfort of his home during his final days.

