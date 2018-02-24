Aulizia caps off Boardman career with 3rd and 5th place finishes at State

CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman senior Callen Aulizia capped his career off in style Saturday at the State Swimming Meet in Canton.

Aulizia was the only Spartans individual performer who took the podium. He finished 3rd in the 100 yard freestyle, with a personal best time of 45.81 seconds.

“I wrapped it up with a bang,” said Aulizia. “We went out, we did our absolute best and we did what we needed to do. I couldn’t be more proud of this entire team. I mean, it’s been amazing.”

Then in the 50 yard freestyle, Aulizia took 5th place in a tight race. He finished with a final time of 20.55 seconds.

Aulizia was also part of two relay teams for Boardman. The Spartans finished 7th in the 200 yard medley relay and 5th in the 400 yard freestyle relay.