Boardman’s O’Halloran named Ohio Swimming Coach of the Year

The Spartans finished 5th and 7th in their relay races Saturday at the State Meet in Canton

CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman swimming coach Terry O’Halloran was named the Division I Ohio Coach of the Year Saturday at the Swimming State Championships.

O’Halloran is retiring after this season, ending a 33 year career with the Spartans. He began the program back in the 1980’s and coached hundreds of swimmers over the years.

“It’s been a great run, I’ve thoroughly enjoyed this,” said O’Halloran. “It’s a lot of pressure but working with great individuals, very smart kids. Any time you’re elected by your colleagues and anyone in our state association, it’s a tremendous honor.”

O’Halloran went out in style, as several of his swimmers took the podium Saturday. Boardman finished 7th in the 200 yard medley relay with a time of 1:34.59. They wrapped up the day with a 5th place finish in the 400 yard freestyle relay with a time of 3:06.61. Both relay teams consisted of Kyle Kimerer, Callen Aulizia, Matthew DunLany, and Noah Basista.

‘This was the most emotional race of my career so far,” said Kimerer. “Just to be with those guys is an honor and the bond that we have, really goes beyond the sport of swimming. We’re brothers and it’s something we’re going to carry for the rest of our lives.”

