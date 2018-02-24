Cherie L. Plant Obituary

GUSTAVUS TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Cherie L. Plant, 53, of Gustavus Township, entered into eternal life Saturday, February 24, 2018 at St. Joseph Health Center in Warren.

She was born August 25, 1964 in Ashtabula, Ohio, the daughter of Paul, Sr. and Ernestine (Post) Plant and had lived in Ohio most of her life.

A homemaker, Cherie had attended Joseph Badger High School.

She attended Hubbard Church of the Nazarene and enjoyed her time with her family, especially trips to the beach.

Fond memories live on with her five daughters, Roxanne (Chuckie) Beatman of Conneaut, Jennifer Plant of Fowler, Victoria (Spencer) Stuart of Hubbard, Stephanie Flowers of Gustavus and Jaimee Flowers of Hubbard; six grandchildren, Dominick, Merissa and Derrick Beatman, Jacob Bechtel and Autumn and James Stuart; three sisters; four brothers and the father of her children, Hershel Flowers of Ashtabula.

Preceding her in death are her parents; two sisters and a brother.

Services are pending and being handled by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.

