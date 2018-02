FARRELL, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Delaney Dogan and Makennah White each scored 22 as West Middlesex advances to the District 10 Class AA Semifinal over Cochranton, 68-22. Dogan also had 8 rebounds and 8 assists. Mackenzie MacKay brought down 7 boards as well and scored 8 points.

Cochranton was led by Kayla Freyermuth, who tallied 8 points. The Lady Cardinals (13-11) saw their 4-game win streak come to an end.

The Lady Reds (19-4) will face Maplewood (19-4), who defeated Rocky Grove (57-22) today.