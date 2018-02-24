Dr. Howard Troy “Kip” Phillips III Obituary

NEW WILMINGTON, Pennsylvania – Dr. Howard Troy “Kip” Phillips III, of New Wilmington, passed away at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, February 24, 2018 in his home, surrounded by family and friends. He was 72.

Kip was born November 10, 1945 in Staten Island, New York, a son of Dr. Howard Troy Phillips, Jr. and Virginia Lee (Fleming).

He was a 1963 graduate of Linsley Military Academy, Wheeling, West Virginia, where he participated in both Track and Field and Football. He graduated from Penn State University in 1967 with a Bachelor of Science in biology and subsequently earned his medical degree from West Virginia University in 1971.

After graduating, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he served for two years, including six months aboard the USS Intrepid as a flight surgeon. Upon his honorable discharge from the Navy, Kip began his medical residency at the University of Pittsburgh, where he graduated in 1977. Following his residency, he completed a fellowship in hand surgery in Denver, Colorado.

Kip started his professional career in Pittsburgh with Tri Rivers Orthopedics where he was a surgeon for 13 years. During that time, he was also presiding as chief of surgery and head of the orthopedics team at Passavant Hospital. He then moved on to New Castle Orthopedics in New Castle, Pennsylvania and became chief of surgery at Jameson Hospital. From 1992 to 2015, he volunteered at Westminster College as team doctor for the athletic teams, also volunteering in the same capacity at New Wilmington High School. He was recognized with the Honorary Titan Award from Westminster College for his years of dedicated service. Kip career concluded in an office practice at Hermitage Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, retiring in 2015.

He loved playing golf, boating on Chautauqua Lake, New York and entertaining friends and family. He was well known for his love of animals and generosity to all he knew and loved.

Surviving are his wife, the former, Karen Williams, whom he married April 10, 1992; his four children, Andrea Goettman, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Matthew (Cari Ludwig) Phillips of McCandless Township, Pennsylvania; Laura (Evan) Triplett, of McCandless Township, Pennsylvania and Christopher Phillips, of Allison Park, Pennsylvania and five grandchildren, Leah, Jack and Michael Goettman, Holden DeGroot and Atticus Phillips.

Kip was preceded in death by his parents and two younger brothers, Michael and John Phillips.

In keeping with Kip’s wishes calling hours will be held privately.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 28 at Westminster College in Wallace Memorial Chapel, 149 Maple Street, New Wilmington, Pennsylvania 16142, with Rev. James R. Mohr II, Westminster College Chaplin, officiating.

Interment will follow in Oak Park Cemetery, New Castle, where full military honors will be rendered by the New Castle Area Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Western Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors Association or the ASPCA.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 West Falls Street, New Castle.