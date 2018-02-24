F. William “Bill” Scragg Obituary

COLUMBUS, Ohio (Formerly Youngstown) – F. William (Bill) Scragg passed away peacefully at his residence, on Saturday, February 24, 2018 at the age of 92.

He was born September 9, 1925 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, the only child of Esther and Francis W. (Baldy) Scragg, who preceded him in death.

Bill had also been an active member of St. Edward’s Catholic Parish in Youngstown, Ohio for over 60 years where he was an usher for many years.

Bill attended Sharon High School, where he played drums in the marching band and drum corps, until joining the Army in April of 1944, missing his graduation ceremony.

He was a member of the 85th Evacuation Hospital; a field hospital unit during WWII that followed the fighting forces through France, Belgium and Germany. He was able to continue his love for drumming throughout his time in the war performing for officer’s gatherings and local clubs. He was transferred to 60th Army Ground Force Band (AGF) stationed in Heidelberg, Germany and performed at dances, shows, dedications and concerts. He received an honorable discharge May 9, 1946, with rank of T/5.

Upon returning to the States, he attended John Carroll University and then graduated from Youngstown College in 1950, with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration. He was a member of Alpha Mu Honorary.

Bill spent many years in the steel industry as a salesman and eventually owned his own steel company, Superior Steel Processing and Tri-State Steel Warehouse as a steel processing center. By 1977, the two companies had grown to 30 employees and a fleet of three steel haulers. Bill enjoyed his successful career in the steel industry until his retirement in 1997. Bill also helped start the Liberty Baseball Association in 1965 as Finance Chairman, helping raise money and overseeing the building of fields and dugouts for Little League Baseball.

He was so personable and genuinely enjoyed talking to people, that if you met him as a stranger, after a short conversation, you would part as friends. It was astounding that no matter what city he was in, he always ran into someone he knew. He made everyone he talked to feel special. His humor and quick laughter made him a joy to be with. He especially loved to play and joke with his grandchildren as they were growing up. His sweet nature and kind disposition permeated every aspect of his life.

Music was a huge part of Bill’s life; he was an avid drummer. He played in the Sharon High School marching band and drum corps, the annual Minstrel shows and earned a spot in the All-State Band. Bill started playing in the local club scene as a teenager and he was a lifetime member of the American Federation of Musicians. Whenever he was in the presence of a set of drums, he would pick up the sticks and start drumming away. All the local musicians knew him and would invite him to sit in for a set whenever they saw him enter the room. He even played drums with a combo of residents recently at his assisted living home. He enjoyed the sound of the Big Band era tunes the most. He instilled a love for music in his children and grandchildren as well.

In 1952 Bill married Eileen McEwen and took up residence in Youngstown, Ohio where they raised their five children. They were members of the Youngstown Country Club where they spent many hours playing golf and tennis, as well as socializing with lifelong friends. They enjoyed traveling across the country and abroad and spent much time wintering in Siesta Key, Florida. They also enjoyed spending time with their children and grandchildren. Eileen preceded Bill in death in 1999.

In 2003, Bill married Nancy Kearns Morris. They enjoyed a loving and active social life. As an avid ping pong player, Bill hosted weekly competitions at their home in Liberty Township. Often, the two would host week long family vacations for their children and grandchildren until Nancy’s death in 2017.

He leaves behind his five children, Valerie (Fred) Farschman of Amherst, Ohio, Kevin (Michelle Gaines) Scragg of Austin, Texas, Moira (Myron) Luebbert of Westminster, Colorado, Brian (Jacci) Scragg of Powell, Ohio and Greg Scragg of Denver, Colorado. He also leaves nine grandchildren, Kurt and Matt Farschman of Columbus, Ohio, Audrey Gaines of Austin, Texas, Rachel and Evan Luebbert of Westminster, Colorado, Hailey (Jared) Schroeder of Dublin, Ohio, Gabrielle and Lia Scragg and Chris Maguire of Powell, Ohio. He also leaves behind two sisters-in-law, Julia Breese of Fredonia, Pennsylvania and Ellen Nye of Portersville, Pennsylvania and many beloved nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind Nancy’s children and grandchildren, who became an important part of his later life.

Family and friends will gather on Friday, March 2, 2018 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. in Schiavone Funeral Home and on Saturday, March 3 from 11:00 – 11:45 a.m. at St. Edward Parish prior to Mass.

A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12:00 Noon with Monsignor Robert Siffrin presiding.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers; contributions be made to St. Edward Catholic Parish, Youngstown, Ohio or Capital City Hospice, Columbus Ohio.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, February 27 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.