Game of the Week interview: Boardman’s Pat Birch



BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman rallied from an 11-point deficit to defeate rival Austintown Fitch 51-41 Friday night in the regular season finale for both teams.

Following the win, Spartans’ Head Coach Pat Birch joined Chad Krispinsky courtside to offer his thoughts.

Sophomore Derrick Anderson led the Spartans with 16 points. Mike Melewski added 13 points in the win, while Cam Kreps added 8 points and 8 rebounds for the Spartans.

Boardman improves to 9-13 overall. The Spartans will face Wooster in the Sectional Semifinals on February 27th.