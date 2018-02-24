Game of the Week interview: Boardman’s Pat Birch

Following a 51-41 win over Fitch, Spartans' Head Coach Pat Birch joined Chad Krispinsky courtside to offer his thoughts

By Published:
Following a 51-41 win over Fitch, Spartans' Head Coach Pat Birch joined Chad Krispinsky courtside to offer his thoughts.


BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman rallied from an 11-point deficit to defeate rival Austintown Fitch 51-41 Friday night in the regular season finale for both teams.

Following the win, Spartans’ Head Coach Pat Birch joined Chad Krispinsky courtside to offer his thoughts.

Sophomore Derrick Anderson led the Spartans with 16 points. Mike Melewski added 13 points in the win, while Cam Kreps added 8 points and 8 rebounds for the Spartans.

Boardman improves to 9-13 overall.  The Spartans will face Wooster in the Sectional Semifinals on February 27th.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s