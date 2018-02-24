Helen Byrdy Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 28, 2018 at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, for Helen Byrdy, 98, who went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 24, 2018.

Helen was born November 15, 1919 in Youngstown, a daughter of John and Anna (Rock) Hrehovcik.

She was a member of St. Stanislaus Church and belonged to the Infant Jesus of Prague Guild, the Senior Citizen’s Club and was a pierogi worker.

She was also a member of the Polish Roman Catholic Union of America 247.

She was an amazing cook who loved to entertain family and friends.

She leaves to cherish her memories her children, Karen Lacusky of Cortland and Mike (Anna) Byrdy of Austintown; her grandchildren, Kim (Dave) Hannan, Jeanine (Brent) Law, Margaret (Greg) Hudak, Michele (Mark) Kunsman and Melissa Byrdy and her great grandchildren, Josh, Hayley, Collin, Evan, Bella, Caden and Preston.

Other than her parents, she is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Henry E. Byrdy, whom she married November 23, 1939 and who passed away January 24, 1994; a grandson, Michael Lacusky; her siblings, Mary Kukura, Margaret Siranovic, Ann Bartovich, John, Mike, Steve and Joseph Hrehovcik and her son-in-law, John Lacusky.

The Byrdy family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home, where they will receive friends from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 27 where the St. Stanislaus Infant Jesus of Prague Guild will pray at 3:45 p.m. and again one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday, February 28 at 9:00 a.m.

Interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery.

Visit www.waskofamily.com to send the Byrdy family condolences.