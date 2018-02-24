Historical Society hosts highly anticipated Cookie Table & Cocktails event

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Historical Society held its sixth annual Cookie Table and Cocktails event on Saturday.

Partygoers enjoyed food, dancing, music and of course: cookies.

It all helped raise money for the Tyler Mahoning Valley History Center in downtown Youngstown, part of the Mahoning Valley Historical Society.

“It’s a very big fundraiser for us. It really helps maintain our exhibits [and] provide programs to school children in both counties [Mahoning and Trumbull]. So yes, we count on this money to do good things,” said Linda Kostka, the Historical Society’s development director.

If you want to support the Historical Society, you can always volunteer or donate artifacts.

