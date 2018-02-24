Jerry L. “Juber” Dingess Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Jerry L. “Juber” Dingess, age 66, of Austintown, passed away on Saturday, February 24, 2018.

Jerry was born January 3, 1952 in Mingo County, West Virginia, he was the son of Ralph E. and Carrie (Mahon) Dingess, Sr.

Juber graduated from Collinwood High School in Cleveland in 1970 and then moved to the Austintown area for the remainder of his life.

He was a member of the Ashtabula Yacht Club. He was an avid fisherman; he spent many hours on Lake Erie and consequently, many enjoyed his great talent for frying walleye. He also enjoyed photography and fast cars.

He was a contract employee for General Motors.

Survivors include his loving family: brother, Ralph E. (Vickie) Dingess; sister, Darlene (Richard Matrogran) Ball as well as nephews, nieces and other relatives including a special cousin, Ricky Adkins.

A memorial service will be held at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, on Friday, March 2, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. where friends will be received one hour prior to the service from 5:00 -6:00 p.m.