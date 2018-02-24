Linda S. Beagle Obituary

CHAMPION, Ohio – Linda S. Beagle, 70, of Champion, passed away Saturday evening, February 24, 2018 at University Hospital of Cleveland – Hannah House.

She was born March 29, 1947 in Warren, a daughter of Albert and Mary Jane (Stewart) Swerline.

Linda was a 1965 graduate of Newton Falls High School. She then attended the St. Elizabeth Hospital School of Nursing from which she graduated with her nursing certificate.

She was employed as a registered nurse at St. Joseph Hospital in Warren for more than 20 years. Most recently, she was currently working as a unit coordinator with Community Skilled Health Care in Warren.

She married Frederic W. Beagle on February 14, 1970. They shared 48 years of marriage and many happy memories together. He survives her.

Linda was a member of the Journey Christian Church in Cortland. She was very active with her church and enjoyed fellowshipping with her church family.

Her greatest joys were her friends and family, especially her grandchildren, whom she dearly loved.

Besides her beloved husband, memories of Linda will be carried on by her two children, Trent F. (Elaine) Beagle, of Southlake, Texas and Kelli B. Maurer, of McKinney, Texas. She also leaves behind a brother, Lee Swerline, of Stow; a sister, Kay (Donald) Cole, of Champion and six grandchildren, Mia, Ruby, Pierson, Nash, Brooke and Blake.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 1 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren, with Pastor Matthew Lowe officiating.

Friends may call 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 28 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, Linda’s family requests that material contributions be made to Journey Christian Church, 2878 Warren Meadville Road, Cortland, Ohio 44410 in her memory.