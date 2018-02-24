Michael Kusalaba Branch Library invites people in to see new renovations

The Kusalaba family donated $1.6 million for the library to be renovated

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Michael Kusalaba Library in Youngstown had a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday morning.

It’s more than just rooms of books though, the library also has a computer center, maker spaces, meeting rooms and a sound studio.

“Our goal is to connect people with the resources they need to meet their goals, hopes and dreams. So, we do that every day. We don’t know what might happen but we always hope for wonderful things,” said Aimee Fifarek, the library’s director.

The last time the library was renovated was in 1965.

The Kusalaba location is a branch of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County.

