Michael P. Sekela Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Michael P. Sekela, 70, passed away Saturday evening, February 24, 2018, at his home following a courageous 13-month battle with cancer.

Michael, who was also known to friends as “Dream,” was born November 25, 1947 in Youngstown, the son of the late Michael and Rita Schultz Sekela and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a 1966 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School and joined the U.S. Navy right after graduation. After his honorable discharge from the service, he attended the U.S. Steel trade school and became a journeyman boilermaker, working for U.S. Steel at the McDonald Works. He attended the former ATES Trade School, worked as head bartender at the VIP in Niles and retired from V&M Steel in Youngstown in 2004.

Mr. Sekela took karate courses for 15 years and earned his black belt at the Master Parks Karate School.

He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church.

Michael leaves a sister, Gerilyn Roth of Sandusky; a niece, Lindsay Roth Carson; three great-nieces, Mercedes, Mandala and Millie; a great-nephew, Malachi; his “lady” of 15 years, Carol J. Knight of Parma and her family.

Family and friends may call from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, February 28, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where funeral services will take place at 11:30 a.m.

Committal services will follow at Green Haven Memorial Gardens in Austintown.

