Missing 13-year-old Ohio boy found dead

According to the Sheriff’s office, his body was recovered from a pond a short distance from his home.

WCMH Staff Published: Updated:

ADA, OH (WCMH) — A 13-year-old autistic boy who was reported missing Friday in Hardin County has been found dead.

Samuel Rowold was last seen at his home near Ada, Ohio around 3:30pm Friday. The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office said he left home with no shoes.

According to the Sheriff’s office, his body was recovered from a pond a short distance from his home.

No further information about the investigation was released. The Sheriff’s office says more information will be released as it becomes available.

