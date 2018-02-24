Missing 13-year-old Ohio boy found dead

ADA, OH (WCMH) — A 13-year-old autistic boy who was reported missing Friday in Hardin County has been found dead.

Samuel Rowold was last seen at his home near Ada, Ohio around 3:30pm Friday. The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office said he left home with no shoes.

According to the Sheriff’s office, his body was recovered from a pond a short distance from his home.

No further information about the investigation was released. The Sheriff’s office says more information will be released as it becomes available.