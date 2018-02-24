Monica J. Mansfield Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Monica J. Mansfield, 83, of Warren, Ohio passed away on Saturday, February 24, 2018, at her home.

She was born February 2, 1935, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Richard and Marie (Dominick) Elway.

Monica was employed as a press operator at Pacal Plastics for more than 20 years until her retirement.

Monica enjoyed crocheting and making ceramic projects.

She is survived by her daughter, Lynn DeSavigny of Warren, Ohio and son, Larry E. Mansfield of Warren, Ohio. She will be missed by four grandchildren, Nicole Schmidt, Melissa and J.D. DeSavigny, and Jennifer Conley; seven great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Mansfield, on February 16, 1986 and her parents.

According to her wishes, there will be no visitation or service.

Interment will be at Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna, Ohio next to her husband.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home in Warren.