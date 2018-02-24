Muriel L. (French) Campbell Obituary

SEBRING, Ohio – Muriel L. Campbell, 89, of Sebring, passed away at Altercare of Alliance on Saturday, February 24, 2018.

She was born in Alliance on February 14, 1929, the daughter of the late Ernest J. and Myrtle Cleo (Draper) French.

Survivors include her children, Sharry (Thomas) Hiderman of West Virginia, William L. Campbell III of Grafton, Ernest J. (Linda) Campbell Sebring, Norman H. (Sherri) Campbell of Damascus and Mikelle D. Campbell of Sebring. She is also survived by nine grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 19 great-great-grandchildren and a brother, Raymond.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William L. Campbell, Jr. on March 5, 2000; a son, Richard Calderone; a sister, Phyllis Marie May and a brother, Raymond “Pete” Salter.

Per her wishes a graveside service will take place at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit.

Friends may sign the guest register and send condolences online at www.grfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home (330) 938-2526.