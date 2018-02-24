Norma Jeanne (Applegate) Fahnert Obituary

ALLIANCE, Ohio – Norma Jeanne (Applegate) Fahnert, age 95, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 24, 2018 at Community Care Center in Alliance.

Jeanne was born on February 10, 1923 in Wellsville, Ohio to the late Frank and Minnie (Cook) Applegate.

She attended Malone College.

Jeanne worked for Morgan Engineering and was a member of Sebring First United Methodist Church.

Jeanne put her friends and family above all things and would never turn down the call of someone in need. Jeanne was an avid golfer, enjoyed bowling, playing bridge with her friends and in her younger days she played tennis. She was the Cleveland Indians number one fan.

Jeanne is survived by a niece, Lorie Applegate; stepson, John (Beth) Fahnert, Jr.; stepdaughters, Beth (Jerry) Seavy and Janice (Mark) Ritter; two grandchildren and one great-grandchild; nieces and nephews, Chris (Kerry) Cochran, Carol Kline, Terry (Lisa) Applegate, Susan Hall, Barbara (Morris) Durbin, Doug Applegate and Lynn (Maurice) Carr and many great-nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, John Fahnert; brothers, Jack (Martha) Applegate and Norman (Dolores and Barbara) Applegate; sisters Wilma Applegate and Beryl (Frank) Cooey and nephew, Gordon Applegate.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 3, 2018 at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Elaine Weaver officiating.

Friends and family may call at the funeral home the hour prior to the service on Saturday, March 3 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests monetary donations be made in Jeanne’s honor to the charity of your choice.

Services have been entrusted to Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral, Sebring. You may sign the guest register at www.grfuneralhome.com.

