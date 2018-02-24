Player of the Game: Boardman’s Derrick Anderson



BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman Sophomore Derrick Anderson was named Player of the Game for his play in the Spartans’ 51-41 win over Austintown Fitch Friday night.

The contest was broadcast LIVE as the High School Basketball Game of the Week on MyYTV on February 23rd.

The award is sponsored by Knight Line Embroidery and Screen Printing.

Anderson finished with a team-high 16 points in the win. The Spartans improve to 9-13 overall on the season. Boardman returns to action on Febaruary 27th in the Sectional Semifinals at Wooster.