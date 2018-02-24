Player of the Game: Boardman’s Derrick Anderson

Anderson finished with a team-high 16 points in a 51-41 win over

By Published:
Boardman Sophomore Derrick Anderson was named Player of the Game for his play in the win over Friday night.


BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman Sophomore Derrick Anderson was named Player of the Game for his play in the Spartans’ 51-41 win over Austintown Fitch Friday night.

The contest was broadcast LIVE as the High School Basketball Game of the Week on MyYTV on February 23rd.

The award is sponsored by Knight Line Embroidery and Screen Printing.

Anderson finished with a team-high 16 points in the win. The Spartans improve to 9-13 overall on the season. Boardman returns to action on Febaruary 27th in the Sectional Semifinals at Wooster.

.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s