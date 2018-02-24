Rain arrives tonight – brings potential flooding

The entire viewing area is under an areal flood watch while Columbiana County is under a flood watch

By Published:
Youngstown, Ohio Forecast

To see when the rain arrives in your area, press “Play” on the video above.

MAHONING / TRUMBULL COUNTIES – Flood (areal) watch until Sunday at 4 p.m.
MERCER / LAWRENCE COUNTIES – Flood (areal) watch until Sunday at 7 p.m.
COLUMBIANA COUNTY – Flood watch until Sunday at 6 p.m.

Even though both warn about the potential of flooding they hold different threats.

Areal Flood Watch: Flooding likely develops gradually and occurs from prolonged, moderate to heavy rainfall. The threat covers a wide area and even though the flooding develops over time, it can still be a threat to life and property.

– Ponding in low-lying areas.
– Build up of water in creeks and streams.

Flood Watch: This means that there could be potential for rapid flooding (Flash Flooding). In this case, the Flood watch in Columbiana county was issued for river flooding.

The Ohio River near Wellsville is expected to swell above the flood stage of 11 ft, which is “Minor” flood stage.

SEE THE LATEST 7 DAY OUTLOOK HOUR BY HOUR HERE

Storm Team 27 is Keeping a Close watch on local streams and rivers for flooding.

THE LATEST ALERTS ARE HERE

BELOW ARE THE LATEST RIVER AND STREAM READINGS & FORECASTS

Mahoning River:
Leavittsburg
Warren
Youngstown

Ohio River:
East Liverpool
Wellsville
New Cumberland

Eagle Creek:
Phalanx Station

.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s