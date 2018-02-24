Rain arrives tonight – brings potential flooding

To see when the rain arrives in your area, press “Play” on the video above.

MAHONING / TRUMBULL COUNTIES – Flood (areal) watch until Sunday at 4 p.m.

MERCER / LAWRENCE COUNTIES – Flood (areal) watch until Sunday at 7 p.m.

COLUMBIANA COUNTY – Flood watch until Sunday at 6 p.m.

Even though both warn about the potential of flooding they hold different threats.

Areal Flood Watch: Flooding likely develops gradually and occurs from prolonged, moderate to heavy rainfall. The threat covers a wide area and even though the flooding develops over time, it can still be a threat to life and property.

– Ponding in low-lying areas.

– Build up of water in creeks and streams.

Flood Watch: This means that there could be potential for rapid flooding (Flash Flooding). In this case, the Flood watch in Columbiana county was issued for river flooding.

The Ohio River near Wellsville is expected to swell above the flood stage of 11 ft, which is “Minor” flood stage.

Storm Team 27 is Keeping a Close watch on local streams and rivers for flooding.

BELOW ARE THE LATEST RIVER AND STREAM READINGS & FORECASTS

