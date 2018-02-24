Raymond Edward Staten, Sr. Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – A memorial service celebrating the life of Mr. Raymond Edward Staten, Sr. will be held Saturday, March 10 at 11:00 a.m. at the New Bethel Baptist Church. Mr. Staten departed this life on Saturday, February 24, 2018, after a year-long battle with cancer.

Mr. Staten, known to his family and friends as “Ray”, “Eddie”, or “Mr. Eddie”, was born on December 30, 1949, in Howard County, Maryland, a son of William R. Staten, Sr. and Albertha “Honey” Norris-Staten.

He worked in construction for over 20 yeas as a demolition expert starting as a laborer and later as a supervisor. He enjoyed watching the success of his demolition projects come down without any harm to his crew. He received his CDL license and drove for area companies for the past eight years. He always enjoyed driving and always said he was fortunate to work for the companies he worked for.

He loved to fish, travel and was a die hard Baltimore Ravens football fan and an ardent Lebron James fan following his career since the beginning. He loved his family and would do anything for them. He enjoyed life and was always straightforward about his opinions, he was caring and welcoming to anyone around him. He will be missed by everyone who knew and loved him.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 37 years, Carol L. Staten; his children, Raymond (Tynisha) E. Staten, Jr., Monique Gamble of St. Petersburg, Florida, William Staten of Ohio and CaRai Staten of Youngstown; his grandchildren, Raymond (Kenya) E. Staten III, LaDee Gamble, Gloria Wright, Bobbie Wright, Honey Wright and Reign Staten; his great-granddaughter, Rayonna Staten; his great-grandson, Kori Staten; his mother-in-law, Constance Southerland of Youngstown; his sister-in-law, Lenore Southerland of Columbus; his brother-in-law, Frederick Southerland of Youngstown and a host of nieces and nephews, cousins and dear friends, especially his fellow trucker, Shawn Triplett, who he looked upon as a younger brother.

He was preceeded in death by his parents; his son, Christopher E. Staten and his six siblings, Robert Norris, Frank Norris, Leroy Norris, James Bass, William R. Staten Jr. and Odessa Harris-Whittington.

The family will receive friends Saturday, March 10 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services, Inc.