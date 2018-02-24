Robert D. Kimble Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Robert D. Kimble, 66, of Warren, formerly of Lakeville, Pennsylvania, passed away Saturday morning, February 24, 2018, at his residence.

“Bud” as he was affectionately known, was born March 8, 1951 in Paterson, New Jersey, the son of Herman and Dorothy (Cahill) Kimble.

He was educated in New Jersey and served as a volunteer fire fighter with the Macopin, New Jersey Fire Department and the New Jersey Forest Fire Service for more than 25 years. More recently he worked as an engineer for the Cove Haven Resort in Lakeville, Pennsylvania.

Bud married the former Karen L. Klapmuts on May 26, 1973. They shared almost 45 years of marriage and many happy memories together. She survives him.

He enjoyed boating, motorcycles and he had a love for nature and wildlife.

Besides his wife, Bud is survived by a daughter, Carey A. (Paul) Westenkirchner, of Southington and a sister, Doris Boyer, of West Milford, New Jersey.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Jeanette Manning.

In accordance with Bud’s wishes there will be no funeral services or calling hours.

Arrangements for Mr. Kimble are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.

