LENOX TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A body was found in an Ashtabula County pond Friday night.

The pond is off Tompkins Road in Lenox Township, which is south of Jefferson.

The sheriff’s department was on the scene Friday night.

No other details are being released right now.

