Shirley Ann Baker Obituary

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio – Shirley Ann Baker, age 80, of Newton Falls passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Saturday, February 24, 2018 at her residence surrounded by her family.

She was born on June 10, 1937 in Preston, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Archie Koontz and Elaine (Gordon) Koontz.

Shirley married the love of her life, William Floyd Baker on August 26, 1958 and they enjoyed 47 years of marriage together until he passed on October 17, 2005.

She has lived in Newton Falls for the last 15 years, formerly of Lordstown and Youngstown.

Shirley is preceded in death by her parents; husband, William Floyd Baker; one son, William Barry Baker and one daughter, Twyla Davis.

She is survived by one daughter, Fay (Ross) Shirley of Newton Falls, Ohio; two sons, Michael Baker of Newton Falls and David Baker of Youngstown, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Kris, Sarah, Craig, Mandy, Ben, Joe, Lyn and Zak and five great-grandchildren, Sierra, Presley, Gavin, Quentin and Julian.

Per Shirley’s request, cremation has taken place and no services will be held.

She will be laid to rest beside her husband, William at Lutheran Cemetery in Newton Falls.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences to the family at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.co.