Two teens found shot dead in Jackson Township

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Two teens have died after being shot in Jackson Township.

A 16-year-old female of Lawrence Township and a 17-year-old male of Canal Fulton were found with gun shot wounds to the head. A handgun was also found at the scene.

Police say they are investigating the incident as a possible double-suicide or a homicide-suicide.

Canal Fulton and Lawrence Township police departments received a call to check the welfare of two teens. Their bodies were found around 8:30 Friday evening in a wooded area south of Portage Road and east of Akron Avenue by a Canal Fulton police officer.

The female was declared dead at the scene. The male was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead early Saturday morning.

