Type of Flood Watch will highlight weekend threat

MAHONING COUNTY / TRMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Portions of the valley are under a Areal Flood Watch while others are under a Flood Watch. Even though both warn about the potential of rising water they highlight two different threats.

Areal Flood Watch: An areal flood watch is in effect for Mahoning and Trumbull counties until Sunday at 4:00 p.m. Another areal flood watch is in effect for Mercer and Lawrence counties until Sunday at 7:00 pm.

This means that flooding will likely develop gradually. The flooding happens normally occurs from prolonged and persistent moderate to heavy rainfall. This could result in ponding n low-lying areas. There could also be a build up of water in small creeks and streams. The threat covers a wide area and even though the flooding develops over time, it can still be a threat to life and property

This means that there could be potential for rapid flooding (Flash Flooding), more widespread areal flooding, or river flooding. In this case the Flood watch in Columbiana county was issued for river flooding.

The Ohio River near Wellsville is expected to swell above the flood stage of 11 feet. People near this area should review their flood action plan.

Storm Team 27 is Keeping a Close watch on local streams and rivers for flooding.

