What Pa is doing with the $12.6 million Sunoco pipeline fine

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — We’re learning what the state is doing with the millions of dollars it fined Sunoco.

This month, Environmental Protection ordered Sunoco to pay $12.6 million dollars for everything that’s gone wrong with the construction of the Mariner East 2 Pipeline. It’s one of the highest fines the department has ever issued.

Secretary Patrick McDonnell says the money is being split between the Clean Water Fund and the Dams and Encroachments Fund.

“The Clean Water Fund generally deals with things that affect water pollution and the Dams and Encroachment Fund is a fund that deals with unsafe dams, water obstructions and encroachments,” said McDonnell.

Specific uses are still being determined.

The secretary says the money wont be used to fix damages from leaks and spillages. He says paying for that is the company’s responsibility.

“They’ve given us a plan back that includes some additional training that they have done and will be doing, and some additional controls that they’re going to have to make sure they don’t have recurrences of some of the issues we’ve seen,” said McDonnell.

ABC27 has introduced you to multiple property owners upset about construction.

ABC27 asked, “Is the state going to be following up?”

McDonnell answered, “Certainly. We’re continuing to make sure that they’re meeting their permit obligations and their obligations under court orders.”

Sunoco sent ABC27 a statement, saying in part, “We intend to fully comply with those permits and to complete the Mariner East 2 project with safety and protection of the state’s natural resources as our guiding principles.”

“These are some of the most stringent permits the department has ever issued in these programs,” said McDonnell. “We are going to continue our oversight of the project. If there continues to be any issues, we’re going to take appropriate enforcement measures.”

The pipeline will be 350 miles long, extending through Cumberland, Dauphin, Lebanon, and Lancaster counties.