William “Billy” J. Dubec Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio – William “Billy” J. Dubec, 62, died on Saturday, February 24, 2018, at 3:44 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown, surrounded by his loved ones.

Billy was born on November 24, 1955, in Youngstown, a son of the late George and Frances (Gradski) Dubec.

Billy graduated from Boardman High School in 1974 and attended Youngstown State University.

He worked for several years as an Insurance Salesman and received top honors.

In his free time, he enjoyed making people laugh and cheering on sporting events. His most precious memories, however, were created lovingly with his nieces and nephews, whom he loved and adored.

Billy will be sadly missed by his siblings; his twin brother, whom he made his home with, Robert Dubec of Boardman; a brother, George (Cathy) Dubec of Florida and a sister, Shirley (Robert) Iacobucci of Boardman; his nieces and nephews, Joseph Iacobucci, Janine Iacobucci, Mark (Angela) Dubec, Sue Pohto and Cara Dubec and his great-nieces and great-nephews, Taylor, Ava Luke and Gracie.

Billy was preceded in death by both of his parents and a brother, Ronald E. Dubec.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date.

Care was entrusted to the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.