Alberta L. Waldron Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Alberta L. Waldron, 70, of Warren, Ohio passed away Sunday, February 25, 2018, at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

She was born November 25, 1947, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Frank and Antoinette (Damasky) Zadrozny.

Alberta was a homemaker.

She is survived by her daughter, Candace Waldron of Warren, Ohio.

Alberta was preceded in death by her parents.

In accordance with Alberta’s wishes no services will be held at this time and cremation has taken place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home in Warren, Ohio.