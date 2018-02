If you are reading this on the WKBN app, click here for all videos.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Rotary Club will be hosting the Slice of the Valley Pizza Challenge on Feb. 25.

The event will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Metroplex.

The menu — pizza, desserts and craft beers. Everything is local.

Tickets can be bought through the event’s website or at the door.

For more information go to their website or call 800-323-3547.