Antoinette “Toni” DiBenedetto Obituary

NORTH LIMA, Ohio – Antoinette DiBenedetto, 95, of North Lima passed away peacefully Sunday evening, February 25 at Hospice House.

Antoinette, known as “Toni” was born in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Domenico and Gulia Fabilli DiBenedetto and was a lifelong area resident.

She worked for Hynes Industries for many years, where she retired in 1985. Previously Toni had worked for Singer Sewing Machine where she had taught sewing.

Toni was a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church.

She was an exceptional seamstress and had sewn many of her own clothes. She loved to crochet and knit but most importantly was the time she spent with her family and the family dinners. Toni was the oldest in the family and always the first in line with her huge appetite, even though she was so petite.

She will be dearly missed by her friends and family including her sister, Josephine Constantinovich of Boardman; three nephews, Thomas (Cindy) Constantinovich, James DiBenedetto, John DiBenedetto; three nieces, Diane (Gary) Peterson, Karen (Doug) Thorpe, Rita Constantinovich and seven great-nephews and a great-niece.

Besides her parents, Toni was preceded in death by her brother, James DiBenedetto; three brothers that died in infancy; a brother-in-law, Thomas Constantinovich, a nephew, David Constantinovich and her beloved dogs, Shalamar and Romona.

Friends may call on Saturday, March 3 at St. Dominic Cathoilic Church, 77 E. Lucius Avenue, Youngstown from 9:30 – 10:15 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the “Angels” at Hospice House.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes. Family and friends may send condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, March 1 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.



