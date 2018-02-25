“Areal” flooding: what it means

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There are multiple areas with flood watches and warnings throughout Ohio.

Some areas have advisories for flood — other areas are considered areal flooding.

Areal flooding develops gradually and occurs from prolonged, moderate to heavy rainfall. The threat covers a wide area and even though the flooding develops over time, it can still be a threat to life and property. This is usually ponding in low areas and build up in creeks and streams.

A general flood means that there could be potential for rapid flooding — or flash flooding.

The National Weather Service adopted the new term several years ago.

The word “areal” refers to an area, which is an expanse of space or a region of land.

