Avis Nottage Filer Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania – Avis Nottage Filer passed away Sunday, February 25, 2018 at 7:25 p.m. in the Grove Nursing Home (formerly Whitecliff Nursing Home) in Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Avis Marion Carter was born September 9, 1925 in Farmington, Maine.

She was raised by her mother, Eva Carter along with a sister, Jean Carter.

Avis graduated from Farmington High School in 1943.

In 1945 at the age of 20 she married William A. Nottage. He was 30 years old at the time. Avis and Bill lived in Westbrook, Maine most of their lives and had a son in April of 1952. Avis’ first husband passed away March 5, 1987. Approximately one year later, Mr. Robert Filer of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania started writing to Avis. His first wife had also passed away. Robert Filer and William Nottage had served together for six years during World War II and had kept in touch by mail yearly around the holidays. Robert Filer married Avis June 14, 1990 and spent 18 great years together before Bob started to fail in health following a number of mini strokes which put him into a nursing home. He passed away in October of 2011.

Avis Nottage Filer continued to reside in their home, in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania for several more years. In 2013 Avis was referred to Whitecliff Nursing Home after a series of falls. She continued to reside in the nursing home until her ultimate demise on February 25, 2018.

She will be sorely missed by all who knew her.

Burial will take place in Brooklawn Memorial Park Portland, Maine.

