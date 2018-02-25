Cameron Vincent Martwinski Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania – Cameron Vincent Martwinski, 19, of Scotland Lane, died Sunday, February 25, 2018 in New Castle.

He was born July 17, 1998 in New Castle, the son of Lori Gales and Vincent Martwinski.

His parents survive in New Castle.

Cameron loved listening to and writing music, boxing and martial arts and telling crazy stories.

In addition to his parents he is survived by one brother, Connor T. Gales of New Castle; his stepmother, Traci Martwinski; his stepbrother, Vincent Pavia and his stepsister, Lauren Pavia, all of New Castle; his grandparents, Nora and Tom Gales of New Castle and Judy and Dan Martwinski of New Castle.

Visitation will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue, on Thursday, March 1, 2018 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 1, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel.