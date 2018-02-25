Canfield crime activity: Police make several drug arrests

Thursday, Feb. 8

8:11 a.m. – 100 block of Cardinal Dr., a school resource officer at Canfield High School received a voicemail on his school line that consisted of eight loud “bangs” consistent with gunfire. An investigation determined that the school’s phone number had been spoofed and the return call was from a man who was working on a construction site, which explained the background noises.

Friday, Feb. 9

500 block of E. Main St., police were called to Giant Eagle, where a vehicle was hit by a pedestrian. No charges were filed.

Sunday, Feb. 11

12:07 a.m. – S. Raccoon Road, Gary Golden, II, 35, arrested and charged with possession of drugs (Alprazolam), OVI and a marked lanes violation. Police received a report that a man under the influence of “pills’ was traveling to getGo. Police stopped Golden in the area, and said his speech was slurred and he appeared to be disoriented. Police said he dropped an Alprazolam pill from his pocket and tried to step on it. According to a police report, he failed field sobriety tests.

Monday, Feb. 12

N. Broad Street, Ramon Judkins, 28, of Girard, charged with drug abuse (marijuana), possession of drug paraphernalia and two headlights required.

Lisbon Road, Willie Richardson, Jr., 32, of Youngstown, arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court and charged with possession of marijuana and cited for a white light emitting from a tail light.

Tuesday, Feb. 13

Infirmary Road, Ravenna, Christina Roberts, 41, of Ravenna, arrested on a warrant for failing to appear in Canfield Mayor’s Court.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Canfield Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Canfield Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

Looking for more crime activity? See more communities here: