Carmella “Millie” Marginian Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Carmela “Millie” Marginian, 89, departed this life on Sunday, February 25, 2018 at home after a brief illness.

Carmela, affectionately known as “Millie”, was born on March 12, 1928 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late John and Nora (Donadee) Guido.

As a young girl Carmela was raised in the Brier Hill area of Youngstown and was a member of St. Anthony’s Church.

She was a 1945 graduate of Rayen High School.

She worked at Klivan’s Jewelry in Youngstown, where she met the love of her life, John.

Carmela and John were joined in marriage on August 24, 1946. They worked together for many years in their family business, M & M Manufacturing Company in Girard, Ohio.

She was very proud of her Italian heritage and enjoyed making many of the treasured recipes for her family. She especially enjoyed hosting the many memorable Christmas Eve gatherings with her children and grandchildren. She and John were members of Trumbull Country Club, where Millie enjoyed the many friends she made over the years. She really had fun playing golf with her friends. She also enjoyed spending the winters in Vero Beach, Florida with her family and many friends.

Millie leaves to cherish her memory, her three children, Ron J. (Maureen) Marginian of Warren, Lenore (Bill) Miles of Holland, Ohio and Susan (George) Marucci of Canfield; her sister, Phyllis (Pat) Faini of Daytona Beach, Florida; nine grandchildren, Christopher Schulay, Melissa (Dave) Kowalski, Dominic (Kelli) Marucci, Leslee (Joe) Sorice, Shannon (John) Aslanis, Michael (Jeri Lee) O’Brien, Brian, (Nicole) Miles, Ally Thompson and Craig (Susan) Miles and 14n great-grandchildren, Averi, Witten, Carly, Lyndsey, Camden, Brayden, Blake, Anthoni, Madeline, Lorenzo, Gabriella, Angelina, Katie and Lia.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John on February 12, 2006.

A Mass of Christian burial will take place Friday, March 2, 2018 at Blessed Sacrament Church in Warren at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Thomas McCarthy officiating.

Family and friends may pay their respects one hour prior to the service at the church from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Burial will be in Belmont Park Cemetery in Youngstown.

The family would like to express their appreciation for the care provided by Home Instead Senior Care of Youngstown Ohio as well as the support and comfort provided by Ohio Living Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests material tributes take the form of contributions to Ohio Living Hospice, 6715 Tippecanoe Road, Canfield, Ohio 44406

The family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

