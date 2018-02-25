Charles “Chuck” Cope Obituary

NEGLEY, Ohio – Charles “Chuck” Cope, 65, a lifelong resident of Negley, passed away Sunday, February 25, 2018 at St. Elizabeth’s Health Center in Youngstown.

Chuck was born February 23, 1953 in Salem, Ohio, son of the late Albert and Norma Brown Cope.

He was a former member of the Negley Fire Department, a member of the Negley Fish and Game and the East Palestine Moose Lodge.

He enjoyed hunting and shooting pool.

Chuck is survived by two daughters, Tammy Cope of East Palestine and Amy Cope of Negley; brother, Brad Cope of New Waterford; sister, Paula Bowers of Rogers and three grandchildren, Tanner Cope, Carter Little and Sean Cope.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 16 years, the former Shirley Dunham and three sisters, Barbara, Karen and Dolly.

The family will receive friends Wednesday evening, February 28 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine.

A funeral will be held Thursday, March 1 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Cindy Figley officiating.

Interment will follow at the Crest Haven Memorial Gardens in New Waterford.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, February 27 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.



