Clifford Morris Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Mr. Clifford Morris passed away on Sunday, February 25, 2018 at Beeghly Oaks Nursing Home in Boardman.

He was born on February 14, 1938 to Clifford Morris and Annie Charleston (Smith).

He enjoyed riding motorcycles, playing cards and roller skating.

He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Phillip Gilmer (Anette) of Cincinnati, Ohio, David Morris of Germany and Leslie Parker (Leonard) of Columbus, Ohio; his siblings; Birda Dadson of Youngstown and his four grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Charlene Curry and Louise Morris Jackson.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 3, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. at Conley & Vanden Berg Funeral Home.

Friends may call one hour prior to the time of the service from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 3 at the funeral home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the directors of the Conley & Vanden Berg Funeral Home Youngstown, Ohio.

A television tribute will air Thursday, March 1 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.



