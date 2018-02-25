Drying out for the start of the week

February 2018 is officially the 4th wettest February on record with 4.92″ so far this month.

1. 2008 – 5.83″

2. 1950 – 5.26″

3. 2011 – 5.03″

4. 2018 – 4.92″

5. 1956 – 4.83″

6. 1990 – 4.56″

7. 1959 – 4.25″

8. 1910 – 3.99″

9. 1939 – 3.86″

10. 1981 – 3.85″

The Valley is finally getting a chance to dry out as we wrap up the weekend and head into the start of the week. Clouds will clear overnight and dry conditions will continue for Monday. Click the video above to see how long the sunshine sticks around.

Flooding will still be a concern for some areas into the early part of the week as water levels remain high. Find the latest alerts here.

BELOW ARE THE LATEST RIVER AND STREAM READINGS & FORECASTS

Mahoning River:

Leavittsburg

Warren

Youngstown

Ohio River:

East Liverpool

Wellsville

New Cumberland

Eagle Creek:

Phalanx Station