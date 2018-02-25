East Liverpool water levels, damage not as bad as initially anticipated

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – There were concerns about flooding across the Ohio River this weekend, resulting in Gov. John Kasich issuing an emergency declaration for 17 Ohio counties, including Columbiana County.

But, East Liverpool Safety Service Director Brian Allen said expectations for how high the Ohio River would actually rise dropped from earlier in the week.

On Sunday, the speed of the Ohio River in East Liverpool was what caught people’s eyes, not the height of the water.

Allen said water levels should reach just below flood stage.

“Which to us, wouldn’t really put any homes in jeopardy. We will have some water on one end of River Road that sits low, so we’ll have to close that portion at some point,” Allen said.

In fact, Allen said flooding wasn’t even the top concern on Sunday.

“We’re more concerned at this point with the wind, the saturated ground and trees blowing over,” he said.

The river still got its fair share of attention though. The Broadway wharf had dozens of visitors — geese and ducks included.

People said they were more impressed with what they saw last week.

“The little pavilion over there, you can see it — just the top of it was sticking out of the water,” said Steve Gallop, of East Liverpool.

“The water was up so high it covered up the top of the picnic tables,” said Chad Barber, of East Liverpool.

Allen said the emergency declaration issued by Kasich on Saturday will come in handy for the city.

“The funding portion of that — we’ll need some help with for some road repair and we have some storm drains that were blown open and broken just from the volume of water, so we’re hoping to get some relief with that as well,” Allen said.

